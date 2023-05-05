Bangalore South election 2023: BJP bets on old horse; will anti-incumbency help Congress?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bangalore South election 2023: The fight is between Congress and BJP

Bangalore South election 2023: Bangalore South Assembly constituency, one of the 225 seats in the Karnataka Assembly, is part of the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha seat. Lok Sabha seat is represented by Congress MP DK Suresh, while BJP MLA M Krishnappa represents in the Karnataka Assembly. The fight is mainly between Congress and BJP. The margin between the two in the last election was 30,000 votes.

There is an advantage with BJP as it is the ruling party in the state and Krishnappa's dominance prevailed in last few elections. However, Congress is hoping anti-incumbency may help its electoral fortune. And also Lok Sabha constituency belongs to the grand old party which may help Congress candidates.

In the 2018 assembly election, BJP won Bangalore South seat. BJP leader M Krishnappa defeated Congress candidate RK Ramesh by a margin of over 30,000 votes. Krishnappa is one of the tallest BJP leaders in the region as he has been member of the legislative assembly from Banalore Sourth since 2008.

Other details

Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations. One nomination has been filed by an "other gender" candidate. The process of filing nominations papers began on April 13 with the election notification being issued. Of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates and 391 nominations were by 304 female candidates. Over 3,600 candidates filed a total of 5,102 nominations for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. The last date of withdrawal of candidature was April 24.

MORE ON KARNATAKA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS