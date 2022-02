Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh with Yogi Adityanath

Sidharth Nath Singh News: An attempt to attack Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh was foiled on Thursday as a man with blade and packet of poison was arrested when the minister was on his way to file nomination for the upcoming Assembly election in the state.

Police have arrested the person and further investigations are on.