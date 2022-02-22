Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Yogi Adityanath promises Purohit Welfare Board if BJP re-elected to power

Tuesday, February 22, 2022
     
As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.  

February 22, 2022 6:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a four-cornered contest this Assembly election. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav and BSP led by Mayawati. Uttar Pradesh has voted alternatively voted for the SP and BSP before 2017 when the BJP pulled off a stunning win, dethroning the SP government. This time, the BJP is hopeful that the country's most populous state will break this trend and vote overwhelmingly in its favour, delivering a clear majority again. The Congress which is continuously losing its ground since its 2014 loss, is also expecting a change in its fortune with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. Besides Uttar Pradesh, Assembly polls are also being held in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Barring Punjab, the remaining states are ruled by the BJP. As per the schedule of the Election Commission, the polling exercise, which began on February 10 from Uttar Pradesh, will conclude on March 7 in all five states. The results will be announced simultaneously on March 10.  

  • Feb 22, 2022 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP polls no ordinary elections, fight between development and goonda raj: Smriti Irani

    Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Monday said that the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls was no ordinary elections and it was a fight between values and ‘goonda raj’.

    Addressing a rally in support of party candidate Harshvardhan Bajpai, she attacked Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, saying, “We have seen how a chief of a party was pushed on stage by his own son.”

    Akhilesh Yadav was seen in a video purportedly pushing his father Mulayam Singh Yadav on a stage during a power struggle within the party before the 2017 assembly elections.

    “See the difference in values. On one side, senior SP leaders are pushed from stage and on the other, BJP’s Harshvardhan Bajpai bows to his father,” she said.

    This Uttar Pradesh poll is no ordinary elections, “its development versus goonda raj and security versus goonda raj”, Irani said.

  • Feb 22, 2022 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election 2022: 2 held for beating Dalit youth with shoe in Muzaffarnagar

    Two people have been arrested for allegedly beating up a Dalit youth with a shoe and dragging him with a belt around his neck here on Monday, police said. A video of the two men beating the youth has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Biharigarh village under Bhopa police station limits, they said.

    The arrested men were identified as Sanjay Kumar, the village head's husband, and his relative Omprakash.

    According to the villagers, a community panchayat had been convened to resolve a dispute between the two parties. As the youth confronted Kumar and Omprakash, they allegedly thrashed him with a shoe and dragged him around by tying a belt around his neck.

  • Feb 22, 2022 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election 2022: BJP trying to divert attention from real issues, says Priyanka Gandhi

    Attacking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh was trying to divert people's minds away from real issues by speaking about "religion, Pakistan and terrorism".

    "What benefit has BJP government given in last five years? They talk about religion, Pakistan and terrorism, but will not talk about the terror of unemployment and inflation. People do not have money for food and they divert our mind towards religion and Pakistan," Priyanka Gandhi said at a public meeting.

  • Feb 22, 2022 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Congress will win over 48 seats, says Harish Rawat

    Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat said on Monday that Congress will get more than 48 seats in the state due to strong anti-incumbency against the ruling BJP.

    "We will get more than 48 seats in the state assembly polls," he said responding to a query about Congress chances of forming government in the state.

    He also said that Congress doesn't work with a spirit of revenge.

    "Being a senior Congress leader, I am saying that a Congress government will not work anywhere with the spirit of revenge," he said.

  • Feb 22, 2022 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election 2022: BJP's Aditi Singh slams Priyanka Gandhi over 'Bhaiya' remark

    BJP candidate from Raebareli Aditi Singh on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for questioning Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on unemployment and asked if there is any work done to address the issue in Congress-ruled states.

    Speaking to ANI, Aditi targeted Priyanka over Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's "UP, Bihar ke Bhaiya" remark during the campaign trail in Punjab.

    "Priyanka Gandhi had the opportunity of fulfilling all the promises she has made during election campaigns. What did they (Congress) do in Punjab and other states ruled by them?" Singh asked.

  • Feb 22, 2022 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath promises Purohit Welfare Board if BJP re-elected

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday promised the launch of the Purohit Welfare Board in the state for the welfare of priests, sadhus and special scholarship for students studying Sanskrit if the BJP is re-elected to power.

    Addressing a public rally in Raebareli, Adityanath said, "We have decided to constitute a 'Purohit Kalyan Board' (Priest Welfare Board). All Sanskrit students will get a special scholarship."

    The Chief Minister also slammed Congress for saying that they are accidental Hindu, and said, "They would not know anything about culture. They say they're accidental Hindu, we should be proud of being a Hindu."

    Confident of the win in the Assembly elections, Adityanath said, "The immense gathering at Raebareli is a declaration of victory for the BJP and a historic defeat of the 'staunch dynast'."

