Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Amit Shah assures Punjab CM Channi of probe into AAP's 'links with separatist outfit SFJ'

Highlights Amit Shah said he would personally ensure that the matter is looked into in detail

Channi had written to Shah alleging that Sikhs for Justice is in touch with AAP

Assembly polls for 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assured Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi that the Centre has taken the matter of the alleged links between the banned organisation 'Sikhs for Justice' and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seriously and he would personally ensure that the matter is looked into in detail.

Image Source : INDIA TV HM Amit Shah reply to Punjab CM Channi letter.

Earlier, the Punjab Chief Minister had written to Shah alleging that the banned organization Sikhs for Justice is in touch with AAP. The Union Home Minister said Punjab Chief Minister had requested an investigation against the Aam Aadmi Party taking the help of banned separatist organization Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) for Punjab Assembly polls.

Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab CM Chani's letter which he wrote earlier today to HM Amit Shah

"A political party maintaining a connection with a banned, anti-national and separatist organization and seeking help in elections is a serious concern for national security. This kind of agenda is in accordance with agenda of the country's enemies. It is condemnable that these people are joining hands with separatists and working towards threatening Punjab as well as nations' security in the greed of power," Shah said in his letter to the Punjab Chief Minister.

The Union Home Minister assured the Punjab Chief Minister that the central government took cognizance of the matter and will not allow anyone to threaten the country's unity and integrity. "I personally will ensure that the matter is looked into in detail," said Shah.

In his letter to the Union Home Minister, the Punjab Chief Minister said, "Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which is a banned organization, is in constant touch with Aam Admi Party. The SFJ has given support to AAP in the elections to the State Assembly in 2017 and similarly in these elections too. The SFJ has exhorted the electorate to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party. This is a serious issue of compromising the security and integrity of the country and thus needs to be investigated. I would urge upon you to immediately get this matter investigated for taking appropriate action in this regard." Assembly polls for 117 assembly seats in Punjab will be held on February 20. The results will be declared on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Khalistan allegation: Arvind Kejriwal's 'sweetest terrorist' comeback at Kumar Vishwas, BJP

Also Read | 'Kuch bhi keh deta hai...': Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Kumar Vishwas after his Khalistan claims