Ahead of MCD polls, ex-AAP MLA Commando Surender Singh joins BJP

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Commando Surender Singh joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. The timing of his entry into the saffron party is crucial as AAP and BJP are striving to win the ongoing MCD election in the national capital

On January 21, 2020, Singh, then sitting MLA quit AAP after being denied a ticket from his constituency. AAP had replaced him with Virender Singh Kadyan from the seat.

Singh was one of the founding members of AAP. He won Delhi Cantonment in the 2013 Assembly election defeating BJP candidate Karan Singh Tanwar.



In 2015 Assembly election, he again won over BJP’s Tanwar retaining the Delhi Cantonment constituency.

In May 2015, he landed into a fake bachelor’s degree row.

An illustrious career in Army

Singh was a commando in one of the Indian Army’s oldest infantry regiments- ‘The Grenadiers Regiments’. He took part in the Kargil War, Operation Parakram, Operation Sadbhavna, and Operation Black Tornado. He was also part of NSG Commandos during 2008 Mumbai attacks.

