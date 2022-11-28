MCD polls: Internal survey shows BJP may win 170 wards, says senior party official

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The polling for MCD will be held on December 4 and the results will be declared on December 7, 2022.

Delhi: Making a statement on the upcoming MCD polls a senior BJP leader on Monday said that an internal survey of the Delhi BJP has shown that the party may win 170 of 250 wards in the polls next month. The survey is having a sample size of 43,750 voters and was conducted between November 13 and November 25, Delhi BJP media head Harish Khurana told PTI.

"The survey conducted in all the 250 wards shows that the BJP is going to win 170 seats. There are 150 wards where BJP is in a very strong position while there are 20-25 other wards where the party has edge over other parties," Khurana said.

Meanwhile, other leaders of the BJP in Delhi like its president Adesh Gupta stated during his campaigning on Sunday that the BJP would win 180 wards in the MCD elections. The elections for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4. Results will be declared on December 7. However, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal opines that the BJP would not win more than 20 seats in the elections.

The BJP in 2017 municipal corporation elections won 181 of the 270 wards where voting was held, routing the AAP and Congress. The AAP had bagged 48 wards while Congress was restricted to 30 municipal wards. The three municipal corporations ruled by the BJP were unified into 250 wards under MCD earlier this year by the Centre.

(With PTI inputs)

