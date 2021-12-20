'Sacrilege accused should be hanged in public': Navjot Sidhu

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has demanded public execution for those indulging in acts of desecrating religious texts. Addressing a rally at Malerkotla on Sunday, Sidhu said that such cases hurt people's sentiments and alleged that conspiracy is being hatched to disrupt peace in the state ahead of polls.

"Conspiracy going on to disrupt Punjab's peace. Wherever sacrilege takes place, be it of Quran Sharif or Bhagavad Gita or Guru Granth Sahib, they (guilty) should be hanged in public and given the biggest Constitutional punishment..." he said.