'Sacrilege accused should be hanged in public': Navjot Sidhu

Navjot Sidhu said that cases of desecrating religious texts hurt people's sentiments. 

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 20, 2021 15:12 IST
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu 
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu 

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has demanded public execution for those indulging in acts of desecrating religious texts. Addressing a rally at Malerkotla on Sunday, Sidhu said that such cases hurt people's sentiments and alleged that conspiracy is being hatched to disrupt peace in the state ahead of polls.

"Conspiracy going on to disrupt Punjab's peace. Wherever sacrilege takes place, be it of Quran Sharif or Bhagavad Gita or Guru Granth Sahib, they (guilty) should be hanged in public and given the biggest Constitutional punishment..." he said. 

