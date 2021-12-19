Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sacrilege incident at Golden Temple is conspiracy to create unrest: RSS

Condemning the incident of sacrilege at Golden Temple, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday said that it is a conspiracy to create unrest in society and asked for the unmasking of conspirators behind the incident. In a statement RSS general secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale said that such incidents should not be allowed to shatter mutual harmony. "Yesterday's incident of an attempt to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib in the golden temple in Amritsar is unfortunate. The RSS condemns this incident," Hosabale said.

He further stated that Guru Granth Sahib and Sri Guru tradition are subject of common heritage and faith, and also the repository of India's wealth of knowledge. "There are forces that are conspiring to create disharmony in the society and they continue to do it," he said. Demanding strict punishment for conspirators behind attempt of sacrilege incidents, he said that the people should not let such incidents to disturb communal harmony.

On Saturday evening, a man was allegedly beaten to death after he tried to desecrate the sacred Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The youth, reportedly belonging to Uttar Pradesh, entered the restricted area and tried to pick the sword kept in front of the Guru Granth Sahib. He was caught by security persons and was handed over to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) office, where he was beaten to death.

