Amritsar: SIT formed to probe Golden Temple sacrilege incident

Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, the DGP of Punjab also, in a tweet said that any attempt to violate the communal harmony in the state will be dealt with a firm hand.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed under the Amritsar DCP (law and order) to investigate the sacrilege incident at the Golden Temple, said Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's office on Sunday. Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is also coming to visit the Golden Temple at 4 pm.

The SIT which will be headed by Amritsar’s deputy commissioner of police (law and order), will give its report on the incident in two days, suggested sources.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa earlier held a meeting in Amritsar (when) with the deputy commissioner, the police commissioner, the inspector general of police (border range), the Amritsar Rural SSP and other officials regarding the incident.

The man, who was beaten to death, had jumped across the railings inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple on Saturday evening, picked up the ceremonial sword and reached near the place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib. He was caught by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force members. When he was being taken to the SGPC office, the angry "sangat" (congregation) thrashed him badly, which subsequently led to his death.

