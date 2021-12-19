Another man beaten to death by mob over sacrilege attempt in Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Another man was beaten to death in Punjab's Kapurthala over a sacrilege attempt on Sunday. The incident has come after a man was killed by a mob who allegedly attempted to commit "sacrilege" inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday evening.

The incident drew sharp reactions from political leaders, with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi ordering a probe into it.

The incident took place when the man jumped golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, picked a sword and reached near the place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib.

The man was caught by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force members.

When he was being taken to the SGPC office, angry crowd thrashed him badly that later led to his death.

Deputy Commissioner of Police P S Bhandal said the man, hailing from UP, could be around 25 to 30 years of age and his antecedents are being verified.

All CCTV cameras are being checked to know when he entered the Golden Temple and how many people were with him.

After the incident, a large number of Sikh devotees and various Sikh outfits slammed the SGPC for its laxity.

A heavy police force has been deployed around the SGPC complex at Teja Singh Samundri Hall to maintain law and order.

Several political leaders condemned the alleged sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi ordered a probe into the matter.

