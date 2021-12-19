Follow us on Image Source : PTI Handover case of 'sacrilege' attempt at Golden Temple to CBI: BJP to Channi govt

The BJP has demanded CBI investigation into the alleged sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in the sanctum sanctorum of Golden Temple in Amritsar 'so that such instances are not used to disturb the peace in Punjab'.

The BJP has appealed to Union Minister Amit Shah to persuade Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi to handover the case to the CBI.

Condemning the incident, BJP national spokesperson Sardar R.P. Singh said, "I strongly condemn the attempt to desecrate Sri Guru Granth Sahib in Darbar Sahib. I also demand the Charanjit Singh Channi government to immediately handover the case to the CBI so that the truth should be known, unlike Bargari, culprits of which are still roaming free."

Singh pointed out that the CBI investigation will find truth like who the person was, what was his intention and people behind him.

He appealed to the people to put pressure on the Channi government to handover the case to the CBI.

"I appeal to Home Minister Amit Shah to persuade Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to handover the matter of 'beadbi' (sacrilege) at Darbar Sahib immediately to the CBI for fair investigation so that this instance shouldn't be used to disturb the peace in Punjab," Singh said.

On Saturday evening, a man was allegedly beaten to death after he tried to desecrate the sacred Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The youth, reportedly belonging to Uttar Pradesh, entered the restricted area and tried to pick up the sword kept in front of the Guru Granth Sahib. He was caught by security persons and was handed over to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) office, where he was beaten to death.

