Amritsar: Man allegedly attempts sacrilege in Golden temple, gets beaten to death

The man tried desecrating Guru Granth Sahib with sword; was caught by Sangat people, official said.

The man, hailing from UP, was around 30-year-old and his antecedents were being verified: Officials

A man was beaten to death on Saturday after his alleged sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, said officials.

"Today, one 24-25-year-old man barged inside (Golden Temple) where the holy book (Guru Granth Sahib) is kept. He tried desecrating it with a sword; was taken out by Sangat people; died in the altercation. Body sent to Civil Hospital," said DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal.

The man had jumped golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, picked a sword, and reached near the place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib. He was immediately was caught by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee task force members.

When he was being taken to the SGPC office, the angry crowd thrashed him badly that later led to his death. Deputy Commissioner of Police P S Bhandal said the man, hailing from UP, was around 30-year-old and his antecedents were being verified.

All CCTV cameras were being checked to know when he entered the Golden Temple and how many people were with him. After the incident, a large number of Sikh devotees and various Sikh outfits slammed the SGPC for its laxity. A heavy police force has been deployed around the SGPC complex at Teja Singh Samundri Hall in order to maintain law and order.

