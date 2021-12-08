Uttar Pradesh election 2022: Congress' 'Women's Manifesto' promises 40% quota in govt jobs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi releases Women's Manifesto

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday promised to grant 40 per cent quota in government jobs to women if the grand old party wins in the upcoming Assembly elections In Uttar Pradesh. Releasing a special manifesto for women at the party office in Lucknow, Priyanka, in-charge of her party’s UP affairs, said that the manifesto is a roadmap for inclusive and all-round growth of the state.

She said that the election document pays special attention to women and seeks to empower them. She reiterated that the grand old party will give 40 per cent ticket to women.

"We prepared 'women manifesto' where we want to say we actually want to empower them. We will have to create environment where shackles can be broken with their opinion, where they get full participation in politics and participation in society that ends their exploitation," she said.

Priyanka said that the Congress party's government will construct hostels in 25 cities and open evening schools for girls. She added that scootys will be given to graduate girls and smartphones to Class 12th pass girls. The Congress government will give preference to women in MNERGA, the Congress leader said.