Paliganj election result: JDU's Jai Vardhan Yadav crosses sword with Usha Vidyarthi

Image Source : INDIA TV Paliganj Assembly Election Result 2020

Paliganj Assembly Election Result: The Paliganj Assembly seat is one of the 243 Legislative assembly seats in Bihar. It comes under the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency. It is located in the Patna district. Rashtriya Janata Dal's Jai Vardhan Yadav, the sitting MLA from Paliganj, is seeking re-election from the constituency. Chirag Paswan led-Lok Janshakti Party has fielded Usha Vidyarthi from this seat while CPI(ML)L gave its ticket to Sandeep Saurav Yadav from Paliganj.

In 2005, Yadav contested the Bihar assembly polls from Raghopur as a member of the Congress party but he lost. Later, he joined Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal and won the election in 2015.

Yadav left the RJD on August 20, 2020, and on the same day, he joined JD(U) in the presence of cabinet minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav. JD(U) also decided to field Yadav from the seat for the 2020 Bihar elections.

Jai Vardhan Yadav is the grandson of Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav, popularly known as Sher-e-Bihar.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 2,78,629 electorates and 310 polling stations in Paliganj. The voter turnout was 55.79 percent in the 2015 assembly elections in the Paliganj constituency.

