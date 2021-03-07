Image Source : ANI 'If BJP wants to buy votes, take the money and vote for TMC': Mamata urges voters

In a shocking remark, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday asked people of the state to take money if offered by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but cast vote for the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Addressing a gathering in Siliguri soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kolkata rally, Mamata gave a point-by-point rebuttal of allegations levelled by the 70-year-old politician.

"'Khela hobe'! We are ready to play. I am ready to play one-on-one... If they (BJP) want to buy votes, take the money and cast your vote for TMC," the chief minister said in Siliguri.

Mamata hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who accused her of not ensuring adequate security for women in Bengal.

"Poribortan (change) will happen in Delhi, not in Bengal. He (PM Modi) said there is no women security in Bengal but look at UP, Bihar and other states. Women are safe in Bengal," Mamata said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday led a 'padyatra' to protest against the steep hike in the price of LPG cylinders. Accompanied by thousands of supporters, Banerjee set off on the protest march from Darjeeling More around 2 pm. Claiming that LPG cylinders would soon be beyond the reach of common man, the CM had said on Saturday that massive demonstrations should be held to "make our voices heard".

