'TMC ka khela khatam': PM Modi goes full throttle against Mamata at Kolkata rally | Key Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday went full throttle against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress. Accusing the 66-year-old politician of massive corruption, Modi roared "TMC ka khela khatam" at his first public rally ahead of elections in the state. Addressing the mega rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground, the prime minister urged people of the state to vote fearlessly for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and against "bad governance".

Ahead of Modi's mega rally, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP at Brigade Parade Ground. Chakraborty was welcomed into the fold by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state president Dilip Ghosh among others. The National Award-winning actor said he had always wanted to work for the underprivileged, and the saffron camp has given him a platform to fulfil his aspiration.

PM MODI GOES FULL THROTTLE AGAINST MAMATA - TAKE A LOOK

'Asol Poribortan'

"I have come here to make you believe in 'Asol Poribortan'. Belief in Bengal's development, in change of Bengal's situation, in increasing investment & industries in Bengal, and in the reconstruction of Bengal. I have come here to make you believe that we'll work hard for farmers, businessmen & the development of sisters and daughters. We will live every moment to fulfill your dreams," Modi said at the mega rally.

'Didi, why so angry'

"...a lot has been said about me.. sometimes Ravan, sometimes devil, sometimes goon.. Didi, why so angry," Modi said.

On rivals accusing Modi of favoring friends

"My opponents say that I work for my friends. Who we grow up with are our best friends. I grew up in poverty hence I understand the plight of poor people living in every corner of India. All 130 crore people of India are his friends. I work for them and will always do," he said.

'Lotus is blooming'

Modi accused the Trinamool Congress of pushing Bengal towards separation instead of development. "Thus, the lotus is blooming," Modi said, adding that the Mamata-led party divided people on religious lines.

'Didi under remote control influence'

Modi said he has known Mamata Banerjee since ages, and that she is not the same person who raised her voice against the Left. "She speaks someone else's language now and is being controlled," he said.

'TMC ka khela khatam'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to vote for the BJP fearlessly. "TMC ka khela khatam, vikas shuru...vote for BJP fearlessly, vote against bad governance," he said. Taking a jibe, Modi said these people (TMC) are experienced and play a lot. "They have done massive corruption and looted the people of Bengal. They have even looted the relief money sent for Amphan," he said.

"Tolabaazi, syndicate, commission cut! You have done so many scams that a 'Corruption Olympics' game can be organized. You have played with the hard-earned money of the people and their lives," the prime minister added.

Jibe at Mamata's scooty ride

"Some days back, when you (Mamata Banerjee) rode a scooty, everyone was praying that you are not hurt. It is good that you didn't fall, otherwise, you would have made enemy the state where the scooty was manufactured. Your (Mamata Banerjee's) scooty took a turn towards Nandigram instead of going to Bhawanipore. Didi, I wish everyone well and don't want anyone hurt. But what can I do if the scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram."

'Aunt of a nephew'

"The people of Bengal had chosen you as 'Didi' but then why did you remain the aunt of a nephew? The people of Bengal are asking only this one question from you," Modi said referring to Abhishek Banerjee.

'Destroyed democracy system in Bengal'

"You (TMC) know it very well how the democratic system has been destroyed here. BJP will strengthen this system. We will bring the change to re-establish public belief in govt systems, in the police, and the administration. They made promises to work for 'Maa, maati, manush'. But you tell me, has TMC been able to bring change in the lives of common people here in the last 10 years."

'Cruelty on 80-year-old mother'

"You are well aware of the condition of 'Maa, Manush, Maati'. Mothers are being attacked on streets and in their houses. Recently, the cruelty unleashed on an 80-year-old mother has shown their cruel face to the entire country."

