KMC polls 2021: Three voters injured after bombs lobbed in Sealdah

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Three voters injured after bombs lobbed during KMC polls

Highlights The incident took place around 11 AM in front of Taki School in ward number 36 during polling.

A large police contingent has been deployed in the area.

The State Election Commission has sought a report from the police on the matter.

At least three voters were injured after bombs were lobbed in Kolkata's Sealdah area during the ongoing Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election (KMC) elections on Sunday, police said.

According to the officer, one of the injured persons has lost his leg, while the other two are also undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The incident took place around 11 AM in front of Taki School in ward number 36 during polling, he said, adding that the three persons are voters of the area.

"Two bombs were hurled and we are scrutinising CCTV footages to identify the culprits," the officer said.

A large police contingent has been deployed in the area, and the State Election Commission has sought a report from the police on the matter, another official said.

ALSO READ: KMC Polls 2021: Voting begins in 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, security tightened

ALSO READ: Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls 2021: BJP booth agents being threatened by TMC goons, alleges Amit Malviya