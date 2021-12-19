KMC Polls 2021: Voting begins in 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, security tightened

Follow us on Image Source : ANI KMC Polls 2021: Security tightened in Kolkata as voting in 144 wards begin

Voting in all the 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) began at 7 am on Sunday and conclude at 5 pm with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols amid tight security arrangements. The Kolkata Police has heightened vigil across the city and its neighbouring areas ahead of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, including initiating stringent checks at hotels and various entry points. The counting of votes will take place on December 21.

Nearly 40.48 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the civic body polls.

As many as 20,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of polls. Teams of the Quick Response Teams (QRT), Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFS) will also be deployed in different parts of the city to ensure an incident-free polling

The Kolkata Police have set up 286 sector mobiles, 72 RT mobiles, 35 heavy radio flying squads (HRFS), 78 quick response teams (QRTs), 18 special QRTs, 6 river patrols, 200 police pickets, and 25 check-posts.

The KMC poll has set the stage for a battle between the ruling TMC, seeking to hold its ground amid rumblings within it over the dropping several sitting councillors and the opposition BJP, for which the challenge is to snatch the second position in the city civic body from the CPI(M)-led Left Front.

BJP also faces the task of keeping its flock together after facing an exodus following the drubbing in the assembly poll. For the saffron party, smarting after the defeat in the assembly election in which it emerged a distant second, the challenge will be to keep aside the internal differences and retain its ground among the urban electorate. The internal differences within BJP have been out in the open for the past few months.

The civic poll, delayed due to the pandemic, will be an opportunity for the Trinamool Congress to effect a much needed image makeover after the 2018 panchayat election considering that it is trying to expand nationally.

