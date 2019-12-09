Ranibennur Constituency Result: BJP's Arunkumar Guttur leading by 1343 votes

Ranibennur is a Legislative Assembly Constituency in Haveri District of Karnataka. The 2019 Bypoll candidates are Krishnappa Koliwad - Indian National Congress, Mallikarjunappa - Janata Dal (Secular), Arunkumar Guttur - BJP. Ranebennur By-Election Results will be declared on 9th Dec 2019
There is a total of 2,29,149 voters in this assembly of which 1,17,041 are males, 1,12,094 are females, and 14 are the third gender. In the 2018 assembly elections, this seat was won by KPJP candidate R. Shankar.
Here are live updates of Ranibennur Constituency result:
|Karnataka-Ranibennur
|Result Status
|O.S.N.
|Candidate
|Party
|EVM Votes
|Postal Votes
|Total Votes
|% of Votes
|1
|ARUNKUMAR GUTHTHUR (M M P)
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4303
|0
|4303
|53.85
|2
|K B KOLIWAD
|Indian National Congress
|3435
|0
|3435
|42.99
|3
|MALLIKARJUNAPPA RUDRAPPA HALAGERI
|Janata Dal (Secular)
|46
|0
|46
|0.58
|4
|I H PATIL
|Uttama Prajaakeeya Party
|21
|0
|21
|0.26
|5
|GOUTAM SHIVAPPA KAMBALI
|Yuva Karnataka Paksha
|17
|0
|17
|0.21
|6
|NAGAPPA NILAPPA SAUNSHI
|Karnataka Jantha Paksha
|5
|0
|5
|0.06
|7
|Dr. G M KALLESHWARAPPA
|Independent
|7
|0
|7
|0.09
|8
|PAVAN KUMAR.M
|Independent
|10
|0
|10
|0.13
|9
|SHIVAYOGISWAMI.G.MAHANUBHAVIMATH
|Independent
|44
|0
|44
|0.55
|10
|NOTA
|None of the Above
|103
|0
|103
|1.29
|Total
|7991
|0
|7991
Congress won this seat in 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,788 votes (4.26%) securing 33.79% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.31%.
BJP won this seat in the 2008 assembly elections with a margin of 2,732 votes (2.18%) registering 47.29% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.4%.
The Karnataka by-elections were necessitated after the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose rebellion led to the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for the BJP to come to power.
The BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in majority in the 225-member assembly (including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which would still have two vacant seats -- Maski and R R Nagar.