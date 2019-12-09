Ranibennur Constituency Result: BJP's Arunkumar Guttur leading by 1343 votes

Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka by-election 2019 Results Ranibennur: Congress' Krishnappa Koliwad leads after round 1

Ranibennur is a Legislative Assembly Constituency in Haveri District of Karnataka. The 2019 Bypoll candidates are Krishnappa Koliwad - Indian National Congress, Mallikarjunappa - Janata Dal (Secular), Arunkumar Guttur - BJP. Ranebennur By-Election Results will be declared on 9th Dec 2019

There is a total of 2,29,149 voters in this assembly of which 1,17,041 are males, 1,12,094 are females, and 14 are the third gender. In the 2018 assembly elections, this seat was won by KPJP candidate R. Shankar.

Here are live updates of Ranibennur Constituency result:

Karnataka-Ranibennur Result Status O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes 1 ARUNKUMAR GUTHTHUR (M M P) Bharatiya Janata Party 4303 0 4303 53.85 2 K B KOLIWAD Indian National Congress 3435 0 3435 42.99 3 MALLIKARJUNAPPA RUDRAPPA HALAGERI Janata Dal (Secular) 46 0 46 0.58 4 I H PATIL Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 21 0 21 0.26 5 GOUTAM SHIVAPPA KAMBALI Yuva Karnataka Paksha 17 0 17 0.21 6 NAGAPPA NILAPPA SAUNSHI Karnataka Jantha Paksha 5 0 5 0.06 7 Dr. G M KALLESHWARAPPA Independent 7 0 7 0.09 8 PAVAN KUMAR.M Independent 10 0 10 0.13 9 SHIVAYOGISWAMI.G.MAHANUBHAVIMATH Independent 44 0 44 0.55 10 NOTA None of the Above 103 0 103 1.29 Total 7991 0 7991

Congress won this seat in 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 6,788 votes (4.26%) securing 33.79% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 79.31%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 assembly elections with a margin of 2,732 votes (2.18%) registering 47.29% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.4%.

The Karnataka by-elections were necessitated after the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose rebellion led to the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for the BJP to come to power.

The BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in majority in the 225-member assembly (including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which would still have two vacant seats -- Maski and R R Nagar.