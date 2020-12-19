Image Source : INDIA TV DDC polls: Nearly 51% turnout in final phase, Lt Guv congratulates successful conclusion of election

State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma on Saturday said that the final phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir recorded 50.98 per cent voter turnout. Polling was largely peaceful in the 28 constituencies of DDC, including 13 in Kashmir division and 15 in Jammu division, the SEC said.

He also said that polling was held on 1,703 polling stations, including 1,028 from Kashmir division and 675 in Jammu division.

Lt Governor congratulates voters, election machinery for successful conclusion

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has congratulated the voters of Jammu and Kashmir and the election machinery for the successful conduct of first-ever District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union Territory.

"Strengthening the 3-Tiers of Panchayati Raj System in J&K, the DDC elections were held for the first time in the UT and the response to the DDC Elections has been very encouraging," Lt Governor said.

"With the culmination of DDC elections, the people of J&K will, for the first time in history, see a truly empowered grassroots democracy entailing direct funding and decentralized decision making in the planning and development of rural areas," he said.

"I reassure the people of J&K that we will sincerely work towards the betterment of all and J&K will march ahead on the path of peace and progress without any discrimination," he further said.

The SEC informed that Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 72.71 per cent with Poonch district recording the highest percentage of 83.58 per cent, followed by Reasi district at 81.92 per cent and Udhampur at 77.31 per cent . The lowest turnout in Jammu division was seen in Doda district which recorded 58.82 per cent polling.

The Kashmir division recorded an average turnout of 29.91 per cent. Kupwara district recorded the highest polling at 63.80 per cent, followed by Bandipora at 56.56 per cent and Baramulla at 44.60 per cent.

Voting percentage in Kashmir division

Giving the district-wise details, the SEC said that in Kashmir division, the polling percentage recorded in Budgam was 35.12 per cent, followed by Kulgam at 11.20 per cent, Shopian at 8.58 per cent, and Pulwama at 8.50 per cent.

Voting percentage in Jammu division

Similarly, in Jammu division, poll percentage of 73.65 per cent was recorded in Samba, followed by 73.93 per cent in Ramban, 73.45 per cent in Kishtwar, 73.42 per cent in Kathua, 70.33 per cent in Doda, 69.39 per cent in Jammu, and 60.49 per cent in Udhampur.

Also, the SEC informed that re-polling was ordered after contesting candidates from several political parties, other candidates and voters complained about unlawful activities during polling at some polling stations of Mendhar and Shopian DDC Constituencies. Besides, attempt to create ruckus at some polling stations.

Giving further details, the SEC informed that the re-polling has been done at four polling stations of Poshana (Bufliaz DDC constituency) today.

He said that the same would be done in two polling stations of 17-PS Hajama and 32-MS Gallian (Mendhar-A DDC constituency), two polling stations of 29-Sakhimaidan, and 30-GMS Sakhimaidan (Mendhar-B DDC Constituency) besides at two polling stations of Balpora (DDC Constituency Shopian-II) on December 21. He further added that the poll timing would be 7 am to 2 pm.

The counting of votes for the DDC polls, which were held along with by-elections to panchayats, will be held on December 22.