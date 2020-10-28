Bihar election 2020: Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary detained in Patna

Image Source : PUSHPAM PRIYA CHOUDHARY INSTAGRAM Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary was detained by the Patna Police on Tuesday evening.

Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary was detained by the Patna Police on Tuesday evening. She was taken into preventive custody at the Income Tax intersection. She was going to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan along with her supporters.

According to police, Pushpam Priya was asked not to proceed towards restricted area. Priya was told that she was flouting the rules, but she didn't stop.

Pushpam Priya later took to twitter to blast Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Patna Police. She accused CM Nitish of misusing the power to harass her.

"For the last 5 hours you harassed me through your police and administration. Remember this day Nitish Kumar. I am coming for you. God bless you!" she tweeted.

She also called Nitish Kumar an "incompetent CM" in another tweet.

कल आपके पास आ रही थी तो आपके एक अयोग्य मुख्यमंत्री ने मुझे थाने भिजवा दिया। आपने अंग्रेजों को भगाया, संविधान बनाया, किसलिए? अंग्रेजों की कोठियों में ऐसे ही अनपढ़, अनैतिक, असभ्य मंत्री-मुख्यमंत्री और चाटुकार अफ़सर बैठ गए और “हम भारत के लोग” कोठियों के पीछे के स्लम में रहते हैं। pic.twitter.com/vWD0pGYiL7 — Pushpam Priya Choudhary (@pushpampc13) October 28, 2020

Pushpam Priya is contesting elections from the Bankipore seat in Patna district. She is also the CM face of the Plurals Party. Her party has fielded candidates in a few other constituencies as well.

An alumnus of the London School of Economics, Pushpam Priya launched the Plurals Party in March with a promise of "total transformation". She is the daughter of JD(U) leader Vinod Chaudhary.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage