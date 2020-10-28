Wednesday, October 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Bihar election 2020 Live: 2 IEDs defused in Aurangabad; reports of EVM malfunctioning in Gaya, Ara
Live now

Bihar election 2020 Live: 2 IEDs defused in Aurangabad; reports of EVM malfunctioning in Gaya, Ara

Bihar Election Phase 1 poll Live Updates: A total of 71 constituencies spread over 16 districts will go to polls in this phase. Over 2.14 crore electorates will decide fate of 1,066 candidates. 114 women and 406 independent candidates are in the fray.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Patna Updated on: October 28, 2020 8:53 IST
Bihar election 2020 Live: First phase of polling for 71
Image Source : INDIA TV

Bihar election 2020 Live: First phase of polling for 71 seats today

Bihar Election Phase 1 poll Live Updates: Polling in first phase has begun in 71 Assembly constituencies of Bihar amid tight security on Wednesday morning. The Election Commission of India has made elaborate security arrangements to ensure free and fair polls. A total of 71 constituencies spread over 16 districts are going to polls in this phase. Over 2.14 crore electorates will decide fate of 1,066 candidates. 114 women and 406 independent candidates are in the fray. Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. Out of 71 seats, 35 are in Naxal-affected areas where voting will be held in staggered manner. Polling will be held upto 3 pm in four Naxal-affected constituencies of Chainpur, Nabinagar, Kutumba and Rafiganj while in other five Naxal-affected constituencies polling will be upto 5 pm. In the remaining 26 Naxal-affected constituencies, voting will be held upto 4 pm. In the first phase, a number of big names are trying their luck, this includes eight ministers -- Prem Kumar, Krishnandan Verma, Shailesh Kumar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Jai Kumar Singh, Ramnarayan Mandal, Santosh Kumar Nirala and Brij Kishore Bind, apart from former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. In NDA, the BJP is contesting on 29 seats, JD(U) on 35 and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on six seats in this phase. The Vikas Sheel Insaan Party (VIP) has fielded one candidate. Among the grand alliance partners, RJD is contesting on 42 seats, while Congress has fielded 21 candidates and eight CPI-ML candidates are in the fray. Besides, the LJP has fielded 42 candidates while RLSP on 43 and BSP on 27 seats. The Bihar polls is being conducted in three phases. While the first phase is being held today, the the second phase of polling for 94 seats will take place on November 3. The third phase of polling for the remaining 78 constituencies will be conducted on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Bihar election 2020 Live: First phase of voting for 71 seats to begin shortly

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 28, 2020 8:53 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Rahul Gandhi to address two rallies in Bihar on Wednesday

    Bihar Election Phase 1 poll Live Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address two public meetings in poll bound Bihar on Wednesday. The first rally will be in Valmiki Nagar where a by-poll is being held for the Lok Sabha seat and the second in Darbhanga. The Congress said that Rahul Gandhi will address a meeting at Near Middle School, Pakdihwa-Daunaha in West Champaran district and another at Gyaspur, opposite Shankara Modern School in Darbhanga district. Rahul Gandhi will also be travelling to Gorakhpur.

  • Oct 28, 2020 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Jitan Ram Manjhi in fray from Gaya's reserved Imamganj seat

    Bihar Election Phase 1 poll Live Updates: Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is contesting from the reserved Imamganj seat in Gaya district, which falls under Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. The Hindustani Awam Morch president is the sitting MLA. The NDA candidate's challenger is Uday Narayan Singh, who had been associated with the JDU a few years ago but currently is an RJD nominee.

  • Oct 28, 2020 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Security forces defuse two IEDs in Aurangabad

    Bihar Election Phase 1 poll Live Updates: Maoists plans to disrupt voting averted. Security forces have defused two IEDs in Aurangabad.

  • Oct 28, 2020 8:36 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Nitish Kumar will join ranks with RJD after polls: Nitish Kumar

    Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that Nitish Kumar will ditch the BJP and join the ranks with Rashtriya Dal Party (RJD) again after the polls. 

  • Oct 28, 2020 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Can JDU's Lochan Narayan Singh dent jailed don Anant Kumar Singh's chances in Mokama?

    Known as baahubali, Anant Kumar Singh is RJD’s candidate from Mokama assembly seat in Patna district. Fairly controversial because of his criminal background, Anant Kumar Singh will take on Rajiv Lochan Narayan Singh of JD(U). Mokama is going to polls in the first of the three-phase Assembly elections in Bihar on Wednesday. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

  • Oct 28, 2020 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar election 2020 Live: PM Modi urges voters to adhere to Covid protocols

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged voters to turn up in record numbers as polling gets underway in the first phase. He has also urged the voters to adhere to Covid protocols.

  • Oct 28, 2020 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar election 2020: Sanitization at polling booth in Munger

    Sanitisation of electronic voting machines, wearing of masks and other protective gear by polling personnel and the availability of thermal scanner, hand sanitiser, soap and water has been ensured at polling stations.

  • Oct 28, 2020 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Giriraj Singh visits temple in Lakhisarai

    Union Minister Giriraj Singh visited a temple in Barahiya, Lakhisarai. He says, "Election is the biggest festival of democracy. I appeal to everyone to exercise their right to vote."

  • Oct 28, 2020 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Lakhisarai: Problem detected in EVM at polling booth number 168

    Problem detected in the Electronic Voting Machine at polling booth number 168 in Lakhisarai. Polling is currently underway across 71 seats in Bihar. 

  • Oct 28, 2020 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar election 2020 Live: First phase of voting begins

     First phase of voting begins for 71 constituencies amid tight security.

  • Oct 28, 2020 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar election 2020: Latest visuals from Gaya

    Polling will take place across 71 seats inthe first phase.

  • Oct 28, 2020 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Bihar Assembly election 2020: First phase polling today

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020, first of the total three phase poll, is set to take place today. The election in the first phase will take place across 71 constituencies with more than 2 crore voters who will decide the fate of 1,066 candidates.

Top News

Latest News

X