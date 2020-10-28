Can JDU's Lochan Narayan Singh dent jailed don Anant Kumar Singh's chances in Mokama?

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Anant Kumar Singh is contesting from Mokama on RJD ticket.

Known as baahubali, Anant Kumar Singh is RJD’s candidate from Mokama assembly seat in Patna district. Fairly controversial because of his criminal background, Anant Kumar Singh will take on Rajiv Lochan Narayan Singh of JD(U).

Mokama is going to polls in the first of the three-phase Assembly elections in Bihar on Wednesday.

Anant Singh contested and won from the Mokama assembly seat in 2005 on a JD(U) ticket. He retained the seat in 2010.

Anant Singh quit the JD(U) in September 2015 following a fall-out with Nitish Kumar over the JD(U)'s alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Anant Singh is popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkaar'. He is a strongman of central Bihar who faces a number of criminal charges including murder and attempt to murder. The RJD had come under fire for picking him as its candidate for the assembly polls.

Anant is currently lodged in Mokama jail after an AK-47 rifle was recovered from his possession. In 2019, he was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Anant Singh came to the SDM returning office in Mokama in a jail van to file the nomination. 2020 is the fifth Assembly election for Anant Singh. He last fought the election in 2015 and defeated JD-U candidate Neeraj Kumar.

In 2015, Rajiv Lochan Narayan Singh was denied a ticket by JD(U) and the RJD – both the parties had contested this poll together.

