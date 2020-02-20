Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How to register as a voter?

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will take place later this year

Bihar is set to go for Assembly Elections later this year. There are a total of 243 assembly seats in Bihar. The state is presently being ruled by JD(U)-BJP alliance under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar. So if you reside in Bihar and have not registered yourself yet as a voter, here's how you can do it.

Voters can get themselves registered with the Election Commission for the Bihar assembly election in order to ensure their name is not missing in the electoral list when polls finally take place later in the year.

Bihar Elections 2020: How to register as a new voter?

To register as a new voter for Bihar Assembly Election 2020, one needs to fill Form 6. Voters can get access to Form 6 through:

1) By visiting the website nvsp.in, one can apply it online.

2) One can visit Voter Facilitation Centre.

3) Voters can also download Form 6 via Voter Helpline App.

A total of 72,723 polling stations will be established across the state for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 when it takes place later this year. According to the Election Commission's latest data dated February 7, 2020, there are a total of 7,18,22,450 voters in Bihar.

Out of the 7,18,22,450 voters — 3,39,07,979 are women voters, 3,79,12,127 male voters and 2,344 third gender.

