Bengal polls 2021: Rezaul Haque, Congress candidate from Samsherganj, dies of Covid-19

Bengal polls 2021: Rezaul Haque, Congress candidate from Samserganj assembly seat in Murshidabad district, has passed away due to Covid-19.

New Delhi Updated on: April 15, 2021 10:58 IST
Bengal polls 2021: Congress candidate Rezaul Haque dies of Covid-19

West Bengal assembly elections 2021: A Congress candidate from Samserganj assembly seat in Murshidabad district in West Bengal passed away on Thursday after battling Covid-19, news agency ANI reported. The deceased leader has been identified as Rezaul Haque.

Haque breathed his last at a Kolkata hospital earlier this morning, ANI reported. He had tested positive for Covid-19.

Although Congress and Left have signed an electoral pact in the state, the grand old party and CPM fielded their respective candidates in Samserganj following a face-off. Haque was pitted against CPM Modassar Hossain.

Samsherganj will go to polls in the fifth phase on April 17. 

