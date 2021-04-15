Bengal polls 2021: Rezaul Haque, Congress candidate from Samsherganj, dies of Covid-19

Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI Bengal polls 2021: Congress candidate Rezaul Haque dies of Covid-19

West Bengal assembly elections 2021: A Congress candidate from Samserganj assembly seat in Murshidabad district in West Bengal passed away on Thursday after battling Covid-19, news agency ANI reported. The deceased leader has been identified as Rezaul Haque.

Haque breathed his last at a Kolkata hospital earlier this morning, ANI reported. He had tested positive for Covid-19.

Although Congress and Left have signed an electoral pact in the state, the grand old party and CPM fielded their respective candidates in Samserganj following a face-off. Haque was pitted against CPM Modassar Hossain.

Samsherganj will go to polls in the fifth phase on April 17.

READ MORE: Didi frustrated, TMC's defeat in West Bengal imminent: Rajnath Singh | Exclusive

READ MORE: Didi clean-bowled, BJP has scored century in Bengal's 4 phases: PM Modi