Didi frustrated, TMC's defeat in West Bengal imminent: Rajnath Singh | Exclusive

Rajnath Singh has said that Mamata Banerjee's decision to question the Election Commission order to ban her from campaigning is not justified.

Devendra Parashar Devendra Parashar @DParashar17
Kolkata Updated on: April 13, 2021 15:22 IST
Mamata Banerjee frustrated, says Rajnath Singh

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh has said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is frustrated because she knows TMC's defeat is the Assembly elections is certain. Singh said that questioning the Election Commission order to ban Mamata Banerjee from campaigning is not justified. He said that the poll body takes decisions after deliberations, adding that it will lead to anarchy if such decisions are not taken.

Singh said that Mamata's charges leveled against the poll body are baseless. He said that she tried to polarise voters with her remarks and Election Commission's ban are justified. 

"...in such circumstances, the action taken by Election Commission against is justified," he told India TV during an exclusive conversation.

