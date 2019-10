Image Source : PTI Maharashtra polls: Nomination papers of 798 candidates rejected

Nomination forms of 798 candidates were rejected during the scrutiny for the October 21 Assembly elections for 288 seats in Maharashtra, an election official said on Saturday night.

Nominations of 4,739 candidates were found valid, he said.

October 7 is the last date of withdrawal of nominations.

