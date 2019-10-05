Maharashtra Polls: CM Devendra Fadnavis declares assets of Rs 3.86 crore

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared assets of over Rs 3.86 crore in his election affidavit on Friday as he filed nomination from Nagpur South West assembly constituency. His affidavit put his immovable assets atRs 3.78 crore, against Rs1.81 crore in 2014.

The increase was mainly due to rise in market value of these properties including land, it said.

Further, the chief minister has Rs 17,500 "cash in hand", and bank deposits of Rs 8,29,665, againstRs 1,19,630 in 2014, the affidavit stated.

This increase was attributed to rise in salary and allowances of state legislators.

His wife Amruta Fadnavis owns immovable assets worth Rs 99.3 lakh, the affidavit said. She had declared immovable assets of Rs 42.60 lakh in 2014.

The value of shares held by the CM's wife increased to Rs 2.33 crore against Rs 1.66 crore last time, the affidavit said.

She also has Rs 12,500 cash in hand, and bank deposits worth Rs 3,37,025 against Rs 1,00,881 in 2014.

The chief minister mentioned in his nomination papers that there were four private complaints filed against him -- three by Satish Ukey and one by Mohnish Jabalpure.

The Supreme Court earlier this week remanded one of the complaints filed bu Ukey to the judicial magistrate for fresh consideration.

All these are private complaints (which are not investigated by police unless ordered by a court), and not a single FIR has been registered against Fadnavis, the affidavit said.

