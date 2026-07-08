After Ayodhya Ram Temple row, donation theft controversy erupts at MP's Baglamukhi Temple; probe ordered

Bhopal:

After the recent controversy over donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, a fresh dispute has surfaced at the renowned Maa Baglamukhi Temple near Nalkheda in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district. The district administration has ordered a high-level inquiry following allegations of financial irregularities in the handling of donations and offerings at the temple, which attracts devotees from across the country. A three-member committee has been constituted to investigate the matter, with officials directed to submit their report within seven days.

Allegations of private collection of donations trigger action

According to an order issued by Agar Malwa Collector Preeti Yadav, the administration received complaints alleging that a non-governmental committee operating within the temple premises was collecting cash donations as well as gold and silver offerings separately from the government-authorised temple management committee.

The complaints also alleged the use of private bank accounts for handling devotees' donations and pointed to possible financial irregularities in the management of temple funds. Taking note of the allegations, the Collector ordered an independent inquiry to ascertain the facts.

(Image Source : REPORTER )A copy of the official statement.

Three-member committee formed to investigate

The district administration has appointed a three-member inquiry committee headed by District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer BS Solanki. District Treasury Officer Manish Solanki and Nalkheda Municipal Council Chief Municipal Officer Minni Agrawal have been appointed as members of the panel. The committee has been tasked with conducting a detailed investigation into the allegations and submitting its findings within seven days.

What will the inquiry examine?

As part of the probe, the committee will inspect the temple premises and examine the entire system of collecting donations and offerings. Officials will verify receipt books, bank accounts and other financial records to determine whether donations were handled in accordance with prescribed procedures. The inquiry will also examine whether any official, employee, temple management representative or any other individual played a questionable role in the alleged irregularities. The Collector has instructed the panel to gather all relevant evidence and submit a detailed report along with its observations and recommendations within the stipulated timeline.

Why the case is significant

The Maa Baglamukhi Temple at Nalkheda is one of the country's most revered Shakti Peeths and attracts thousands of devotees throughout the year. Given the large volume of offerings made at the shrine, any allegation related to the management of donations is likely to draw significant public attention. The findings of the inquiry are now expected to determine whether the allegations have merit and whether any further administrative or legal action is required.

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