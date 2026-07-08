Yash, Kiara Advani set screens ablaze with Tabaahi, new song from Toxic | Watch

New Delhi:

For those eagerly waiting for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, the makers have shared a new glimpse from the film. Starring Yash and Kiara Advani in key roles, along with an ensemble cast, the audience now has a closer peek at the duo's chemistry, courtesy of the newly-released track from the film, Tabaahi.

Tabaahi from Toxic out now

Yash and Kiara Advani's passionate romance forms the crux of the recently released track from Toxic, Tabaahi. With lyrics by Nayanthara's husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, and sung by Vishal Mishra, Tabaahi has the potential to be the new 'IT' song. The video also has glimpses of Nayanthara and Tara Sutaria. Watch the song here:

In the comment box, fans wrote, "Now this song is finally getting the glory it deserves", "It's A Beautiful Illusion, If One Understands The Depth" , "Another raw & ruthless treat from Yash & Gang for his fans", "Another level of Indian cinema", "New Bench mark will be creating in 2026 Indian Cinema in the World", and others.

When is Yash's Toxic releasing?

Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is now scheduled to hit theatres on August 26, 2026, during the Onam festival. The film was initially expected to release on March 19, 2026, before being pushed to June 4. It was later postponed once again. Reports suggested the changes were made due to the Middle East tensions and concerns over the film's global distribution.

What is Toxic about?

Set in the scenic backdrop of Goa, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups follows the story of a powerful drug cartel built on bloodshed, fear and betrayal that rules the city during a bygone era.

The film features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. They play Ganga, Nadia, Rebecca, Melissa and Elizabeth, respectively. Their characters are portrayed as strong, independent women, moving away from conventional romantic roles.

Yash will be seen in a dual role as Raya and Ticket. Co-written by Geetu Mohandas, Raaghav Vinay Shivagange and Yash, the film will release worldwide in Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and English.

Also read: Yash introduces Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and leading ladies of Toxic; gets mixed reactions on X