Monday, December 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election News
  4. Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 News
  5. Bermo Constituency Result: Live Updates

Bermo Constituency Result: Live Updates

Bermo Constituency Result Live Updates: In 2014, Yogeshwar Mahto of BJP won this seat by defeating INC's Rajendra Prasad Singh with a margin of 12613 votes. The BJP, JD(U), JMM, JVM, CPI, SP, BSP and Marxist Co-ordination are the main parties from the seat.  

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 23, 2019 8:41 IST
Bermo Constituency Result 2019 Live:

Bermo Constituency Result 2019 Live:

 

Bermo Constituency Result Live Updates: In 2014, Yogeshwar Mahto of BJP won this seat by defeating INC's Rajendra Prasad Singh with a margin of 12613 votes. The BJP, JD(U), JMM, JVM, CPI, SP, BSP and Marxist Co-ordination are the main parties from the seat.

In 2009, Rajendra Prasad Singh of INC had won the seat by defeating BJP's Yogeshwar Mahto bagging 47,744 votes. In 2005, Yogeshwar Mahto of the BJP had won the seat.

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 were held in 5 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

Coalition

Parties

Number of candidates

UPA

(81)

  

Congress

31
 

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

43
 

Rashtriya Janata Dal

7

NDA
(NA)

  

Bharatiya Janata Party

79
 

All Jharkhand Students Union

52
 

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha

81

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2014 Result

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies  AJSU party (5)  and JVM (6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.

Party Flag or symbol Seats on Vote percentage
Bharatiya Janata Party   37 31.26%
All Jharkhand Students Union Banana 5 3.68%
JVM(P) MLA's joined BJP (11 feb 2015)   6  
Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Comb 8-6=2 9.99%
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Indian Election Symbol Bow And Arrow.png 19 20.43%
Congress Flag of the Indian National Congress.svg 6 10.46%
Bahujan Samaj Party
Elephant Bahujan Samaj Party.svg
 1 1.82%
CPI(M)
South Asian Communist Banner.svg
 1 1.52%
Jharkhand Party   1 1.11%
Marxist Co-ordination Committee   1 1.02%
Jai Bharat Samanta Party   1 0.79%
Navjawan Sangharsh Morcha   1 0.49%
Left Parties   0 1.66%
Nominated   1  
 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News