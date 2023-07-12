Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration last date today; apply for MBBS, BDS courses

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 registration ends today

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023: Directorate Of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Tamil Nadu will close the registration process for state's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 counselling today, July 12. Candidates willing to appear for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 for admission to MBBS and BDS courses can apply online through the official website-- tnmedicalselection.net.

The selection and admission to Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses in any recognised Medical Institution subject to fulfilling the admission criteria, eligibility, rank in merit list, medical fitness and such other criteria as may be prescribed by the authorities.

The TN NEET UG counselling 2023 will be held in four rounds including Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up round and Stray round. The complete schedule for subsequent steps in the counselling process, such as document verification and seat allotment will be notified by the DMER soon.

Candidates from general category are required to pay Rs 500 as a registration fee for Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023. Whereas, candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Caste Arunthathiyar (SCA) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories are exempted from any kind of fee payment.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to Apply?

Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net

Click on the link that says, 'Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 registration'

Fill in the application form and upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the details

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link: Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration