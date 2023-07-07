MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023 dates soon at mcc.nic.in; Details on registration, seat matrix and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG Counselling 2023 scheduled to release soon

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon announce the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2023). The official website- mcc.nic.in will host the NEET UG 2023 counselling registration, fee payment, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, seat confirmation and reporting.

The MCC will conduct the UG medical counselling for 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100 percent seats in deemed and central universities, Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), and BSc Nursing programmes.

The NEET UG counselling process will be divided into four rounds namely round 1, round 2, mop up round and stray vacancy round. The counselling process will be held for candidates seeking admission to 99,313 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 BVSc & AH seats, respectively in 542 and 313 medical and dental colleges.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: List of Courses

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS)

Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)

Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

BSc (H) Nursing courses.

NEET UG Result 2023: Highlights

The National Testing Agency conducted the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7, 2023, at 4,097 centres in 499 cities in India and abroad. The NEET result was declared on June 13. As per the reports, a total of 20,38,596 candidates registered for the NEET UG 2023 exam, of which 11,45,976 students cleared the exam.

