SCO Summit 2022-23: Education ministry to organise Young Authors Conference on April 12 and 13

SCO Summit 2022-23: Ministry of Education is all set to organise Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) young authors conference in New Delhi on April 12 and 13. The theme of the conference is a Civilizational Dialogue amongst the SCO member nations which includes Perspectives from Young Scholars with the sub-themes of History and Philosophy, Economy, Religion, Culture, Literature and Science and Medicine, reported ANI.

Education Ministry said in a statement that “The Ministry of Education, GoI has been designated to organise the Young Authors’ Conference with National Book Trust, India, an autonomous organisation, under the Ministry of Education, as the Implementing Agency'', reported ANI.

The Ministry of Education also stated that two days of the SCO Young Authors conference will provide a dynamic platform to explore the avenues of modern education, training and advanced training of youth wider involvement in entrepreneurial activities and innovative projects, reported ANI.

SCO Summit 2022-23 Purpose

The main purpose of the ongoing SCO Council of Heads of States Presidency of India is to enhance the theme of Security, Economics, cooperation, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity, and Environment (SECURE) which was initially introduced by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi at SCO summit in Qingdao in 2018.

About SCO Summit 2022-23

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is an intergovernmental organisation which was founded in Shanghai on June 15, 2001. Presently, it comprises eight states - India, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

