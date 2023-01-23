Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Republic Day 2023: How much do you know about India and its Constitution? Check your GK here

Republic Day 2023: It is the time to reminisce the Indian History and celebrate Independent India and its constitution. January 26 is the day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution. Every year we celebrate the Indian Republic Day with much zeal and enthusiasm. The grand parade on the Kartvyapath is the grandeur of the day. Well, as we are heading towards January 26, 2023, here is a QUIZ for you all. Check your GK and boost your knowledge with these fun-loaded questions.

The first Republic Day was celebrated on?

26 January 1940

26 January 1945

26 January 1950

26 January 1955

Who is known as the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'?

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar

Dr Rajendra Prasad

Rajendra Lahiri

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Who wrote the national anthem?

Lala Lajpat Rai

Lal Bahadur Shastri

Rabindranath Tagore

Jawaharlal Nehru

Who designed the Indian National Flag?

Bhagat Singh

B.R. Ambedkar

Pingali Venkayya

Jawaharlal Nehru

Who was the president of India on the first Republic Day celebration?

K.R. Narayanan

Jawaharlal Nehru

Dr. Rajender Prasad

B.R. Ambedkar

Who takes the Salute on Republic Day at Kartavyapath?

Prime Minister

President

Governor

Defence Minister

The grand Republic Day parade in New Delhi Starts from which place?

Vijay Chowk

Red Fort

India Gate

Rashtrapati Bhavan

Who unfurls the Indian Flag in the state capitals on Republic Day?

Chief Minister

Deputy Chief Minister

Finance Minister

Governor

National Bravery Awards are given on?

2nd October

15th August

14th November

26th January

'Beating Retreat' ceremony is held at?