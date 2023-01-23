Monday, January 23, 2023
     
Republic Day 2023: How much do you know about India and its Constitution? Check your GK here

Republic Day 2023: Here is the Quiz for you all on Indian Republic Day. Check your GK here and boost your knowledge.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @Bhagya_Luxmi New Delhi Published on: January 23, 2023 15:07 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Republic Day 2023: How much do you know about India and its Constitution? Check your GK here

Republic Day 2023: It is the time to reminisce the Indian History and celebrate Independent India and its constitution. January 26 is the day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution. Every year we celebrate the Indian Republic Day with much zeal and enthusiasm. The grand parade on the Kartvyapath is the grandeur of the day. Well, as we are heading towards January 26, 2023, here is a QUIZ for you all. Check your GK and boost your knowledge with these fun-loaded questions. 

The first Republic Day was celebrated on?

  • 26 January 1940
  • 26 January 1945
  • 26 January 1950
  • 26 January 1955

Who is known as the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'?

  • Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar
  • Dr Rajendra Prasad
  • Rajendra Lahiri
  • Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Who wrote the national anthem?

  • Lala Lajpat Rai
  • Lal Bahadur Shastri
  • Rabindranath Tagore
  • Jawaharlal Nehru

Who designed the Indian National Flag? 

  • Bhagat Singh
  • B.R. Ambedkar 
  • Pingali Venkayya
  • Jawaharlal Nehru

Who was the president of India on the first Republic Day celebration? 

  • K.R. Narayanan
  • Jawaharlal Nehru 
  • Dr. Rajender Prasad 
  • B.R. Ambedkar

Who takes the Salute on Republic Day at Kartavyapath?

  • Prime Minister
  • President 
  • Governor 
  • Defence Minister

The grand Republic Day parade in New Delhi Starts from which place? 

  • Vijay Chowk
  • Red Fort 
  • India Gate 
  • Rashtrapati Bhavan

Who unfurls the Indian Flag in the state capitals on Republic Day? 

  • Chief Minister 
  • Deputy Chief Minister 
  • Finance Minister 
  • Governor

National Bravery Awards are given on?

  • 2nd October 
  • 15th August 
  • 14th November 
  • 26th January

'Beating Retreat' ceremony is held at? 

  • Red Fort
  • Rashtrapati Bhavan 
  • Vijay Chowk
  • India Gate
