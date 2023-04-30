Sunday, April 30, 2023
     
Patna: Timings for all govt, private schools to change from May 1. Check here

In view of the weather conditions, instructions were given to run the class till 10:30 AM, which will now run till 11:30 AM, Patna DM informed.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2023 19:47 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Patna: School timings in Patna will be changed from May 1 (tomorrow) for all government and private schools in view of the weather conditions, the city's District Magistrate informed.

"In view of the weather conditions, instructions were given to run the class till 10:30 AM, which will now run till 11:30 AM," he informed.

