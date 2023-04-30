Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sidesteps query on fighting Lok Sabha poll

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, questions are rising over the prime ministerial candidate representing the opposition. Along with Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar can also contest as he is a grand old man of Bihar politics and has huge popularity. However, when about the possibility of him contesting the next year’s Lok Sabha poll from his pocket borough Nalanda, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sidestepped the query.

JD(U) supremo was an MP from the set until he resigned in 2005 to assume the highest seat of power in Bihar. Nonetheless, his party has a stronghold and has been able to retain the seat.

Sitting MP Kaushalendra Kumar, who is serving his third consecutive term, had on Saturday said he was willing to give up the seat if his mentor wished to enter the fray, reported PTI.

Kumar on MP's statement

When a journalist approached Bihar CM for hir remark over the MP's statement, the longest-serving CM of the state Kumar gave a characteristically cryptic reply. "Just leave it. Why do you worry (chhodiye na aap log kahe chinta karte hain)", and walked past the posse of reporters with a smirk on his face.

When Bihar Cm Kumar dumped BJP in August last year, speculations rises that he could contest from Phulpur in adjoining Uttar Pradesh, a Lok Sabha seat formerly represented by Jawahar Lal Nehru.

ALSO READ | Meeting of opposition leaders in Patna post-Karnataka poll: Nitish Kumar

ALSO READ | United Opposition bid: 'Langdi sarkar...,' Prashant Kishor's sharp attack on Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi

Latest India News