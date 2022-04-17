Parents in Noida protest against school fee hike in private schools, polish boots on roadside

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Noida: Students leave with their parents after attending the Delhi Public School

Amid a hike in school fees of private schools in Greater Noida (West), several parents protested against it on Sunday, as they took to polishing boots on the roadside in a symbolic gesture to highlight inflation. Among those sitting on the road for polishing boots were parents who are professional chartered accountants, managers, and engineers in private firms. They protested the "arbitrariness" of the schools in increasing the fee despite the Fee Regulation Act.

The Uttar Pradesh government had released an order earlier this month that allowed private schools to hike fees. The protestors said the problems of parents have increased a lot due to inflation and the hike in school fees is a double whammy for them. They held the demonstration from 11 am under the banner of NCR Guardians' Association and Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association (NEFOWA).

NCR Parents' Association President Sukhpal Singh Toor wondered what compelled the government that the "schools succumbed to the mafia".

"When the Uttar Pradesh government had announced before the elections that school fees would not increase this year, then why this order to increase the fee after the elections are over," Toor said.

NEFOWA president Abhishek Kumar said the "arbitrariness" of schools is not ending. In the COVID-19 pandemic, when the announcement of waiving school fees in private schools was announced in many states, a similar announcement was expected in UP also but nothing like that happened in the state, he said.

"Schools collect the full fee from parents despite running online classes while the school's by-laws say 'no profit, no loss'," Kumar said. Vikash Katiyar, general secretary of the NCR Parents' Association, said some schools have increased the fee by adding the "building fee" to the tuition fee.

"The cost of items of daily needs has increased so much in recent times, the entire budget of the common man's house has gone haywire and the school fee hike will further break his back," Katiyar said.

The protestors claimed that no action has been taken against any schools which have not adhered to laws that mandate such institutes to make public the account of their income and expenditure, share the details of the salary given to the teachers, etc.

The protestors appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to withdraw the order that allowed schools to increase the fee "so that the children should get the right to education at a minimum fee".

