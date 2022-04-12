Top private schools hike fee post reopening since pandemic, alleges Delhi Parents Association; protest today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Parents Association alleges fee hike by two top private schools

Two of the top private schools in Delhi have arbitrarily increased the fees after they reopened following the prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Delhi Parents Association on Monday alleged.

In a statement, DPA president Aparajita Gautam said parents are running from pillar to post, but are not being heard.

"Two top private schools have increased the fees. The recent statements by Delhi's education minister in which he falsely claimed that private schools in Delhi have not increased fees in the last many years are all a lie. The affected parents running from pillar to post to raise their concerns about the fee hike have not been heard by the education minister or the DOE (Directorate of Education)," Gautam said.

Meanwhile, authorities of both schools were not available for comment on the issue.

"The Delhi BJP has extended support to the Delhi Parents Association and will be organising a peaceful protest on Tuesday," Gautam said.

Several parents have also been alleging that transportation fees in the majority of schools have gone up by up to 30 per cent.

"First, they were attributing the rise in transportation fees to the hike diesel and petrol prices. Why are they raising the tuition fee now?" asked a parent who did not wish to be named and took part in a protest outside a private school in Dwarka.

Schools in the city reopened for physical classes on April 1 after being closed for over two years.

(With inputs from PTI)

