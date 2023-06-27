NIMCET 2023 result declared at nimcet.in; Download scorecard here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NIMCET 2023 result declared

NIMCET Result 2023: National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur has declared the NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET 2023) result on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result through the website at nimcet.in. To access and download the NIMCET scorecard, candidates need to log in with their user ID and password.

Candidates who have qualified the NIMCET 2023 examination will now have to appear for the counselling process. The NIT MCA counselling will commence on June 29. Shortlisted candidates will be allowed to register for the counselling process till July 4. The institutions will be allotted to candidates on the basis of their NIMCET rank card, choice fillings and availability of seats.

How to Check NIMCET 2023 Result

Candidates can access and download the NIMCET result 2023 by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit nimcet.in on your browser.

Step 2: Click on NIMCET 2023 score card link on the homepage window.

Step 3: On the next page, key in your user ID and password.

Step 4: Submit it and the NIMCET 2023 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the result PDF and download it for future use.

Direct Link: NIMCET 2023 Result

About NIMCET

The NIMCET entrance exam is being held for candidates seeking admission in MCA programme offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal. Admission to these NITs is solely based on the rank secured by the candidate in the NIMCET examination.

