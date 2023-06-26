CSAB NEUT 2023 registration starts at csab.nic.in, check list of documents, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CSAB NEUT Engineering & Architecture 2023 registration has been started

CSAB NEUT 2023 registration: The North Eastern States and Union Territories, NEUT Engineering & Architecture-2023 counselling registration session has been started at the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) website. Candidates can register themselves for CSAB NEUT 2023 Engineering and Architecture counselling procedure at csab.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date for submission of registrations and documents for Engineering, Architecture, and Pharmacy courses is July 3, 2023. Candidates can fill in their choices from June 27 to July 12, 2023. The first seat allotment list will be uploaded on July 18, 2023.

The online provisional registration process and uploading of documents for Engineering, Architecture & Pharmacy will take place between June 26 and July 3 up to 5 PM.

CSAB NEUT 2023 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of CSAB - csab.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CSAB NEUT 2023 registration' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your details Fill out the application form Upload the application form, pay the application fees, and submit Take a printout of the configuration page for future reference

CSAB NEUT 2023: List of document

Photo Identity Proof JEE Main 2023 hall ticket Class 10th certificate Class 12th certificate along with mark sheet Category, sub-category, caste, sub-caste certificate, if applicable PwD certificate, if applicable NIOS exam centre proof in case of final qualifying exam Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) or domicile, if applicable Medical Certificate Declaration or undertaking from the candidate Undertaking by the parents or guardian Special benefit claim certificate (if applicable)

