WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 admit card out on wbjeeb.nic.in; exam on July 1, Here's easy steps

WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 admit card download link: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the Joint Entrance for Post Basic Nursing course (JEPBN) admit card today, June 26. All those who applied for the JEPBN 2023 can download their hall tickets from the official website of wbjeeb.nic.in, and wbjeeb.in.

The facility for downloading WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 admit card will be available from June 26 to July 1. The hall tickets can be downloaded followed by the easy steps given below.

WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website of wbjeeb.nic.in, and wbjeeb.in Click on the 'JEPBN-2023' tab It will take you to the new page where you need to click on 'admit card for JEPBN 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your application number, date of birth, security pin and click on sign in JEPBN-2023 admit card will appear on the screen Candidates can download JEPBN-2023 hall ticket and save it for future reference

JEPBN-2023 admit card direct download link

WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on July 1, 2023 at various exam centres for admission into Post Basic BSc Nursing courses in various Colleges/ Institutes for the academic session 2023-24.

Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to carry the printout of the admit card along with the identity proof on the day of the exam. Candidates are also advised to reach 1 hour prior to the commencement of the exam. No entry will be permitted after the due time. Candidates can directly access the JEPBN 2023 hall ticket download link by clicking on the above link.