Rajasthan PTET counselling 2023: Registration begins for B.Ed courses at ptetggtu.com, check how to apply

Rajasthan PTET counselling 2023: Goving Juru Tribe University, Banswara has started the couselling registration process for B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc./ B.Ed. four-year course. The detailed schedule has been published on the official website of ptetggtu.com. Students who are willing to appear in the counselling procedure are required to pay a registration fee of Rs. 500/- through an online mode.

Students have been advised to select as many colleges as possible to avoid the disappointment of not getting a seat. The options for selecting colleges online will be available from July 1 to 8. The first seat allotment in colleges will be from July 11, 2023. Students should note that the registration fee will be refunded. The amount will be credited to the student's account directly if they are not selected for the seat. Students will have to report at the allotted college between July 11 and 17.

Students will be allowed to apply for upward movement if they do not like the college during the Rajasthan PTET college allotment. The date for online application for PTET Upward Movement has been kept from 13 July to 18 July 2023.

After the upward movement, the college allotment result will be released on July 24, 2023. After upward movement, candidates will have to report to the concerned college from 25 July to 30 July 2023. Students can check the detailed information about Rajasthan PTET Counseling 2023 from the official notification given below.

According to media reports, a total of 943 B.ED. and 455 Integrated College seats will be filled for four-year B.A. B.Ed. B.Sc. course and 2-year B.Ed. course. Around 1 lakh 10 thousand seats are available for B.Ed. and 45 thousand available for Integrated courses in colleges, as per reports.

