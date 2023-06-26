Mumbai University Admission 2023: Second Merit list to be out on June 29, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai University Admission 2023 revised schedule released

Mumbai University Admission 2023: The University of Mumbai has released a notice regarding the release of the second merit list. According to the official notice, the second merit list will be uploaded on June 29 at 7 pm. Students who applied to the university admissions will be able to download the merit list at the official website of mu.ac.in.

The online verification of documents and online payment of fees will be started on July 1st, 2023, and continue till July 5 upto 3 pm. The third merit list will be uploaded on July 6 at 11 am at mu.ac.in. After that, students will be allowed to submit their documents and application fee between July 7 and July 10.

The university released the first merit list on June 19, 2023 at 11 am.

The registration process for document verification and payment of fees for the second merit list is underway. The last date to submit the applications is June 27, 2023 till 3 PM.

According to the notice, the first year of degree programs and their academic activities will be done as per the provisions and guidelines of NEP 2020 issued by the government of Mumbai and the University of Mumbai, and UGC. All colleges including autonomous colleges have been directed to follow the revised admission schedule. The university has also informed the directors of the university's sub-campuses in Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg as well as the principals of the affiliated arts, science, and commerce colleges regarding the revised schedule.