NExT Batch 2020: Govt constitutes 7 member committee to examine preparedness of medical colleges, details here

The National Exit Test (NExT) exam will be held in two parts, according to National Exit Test (NExT) regulations 2023.

A seven-member committee has been constituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to evaluate the preparedness of states and medical colleges for the implementation of the National Exit Test (NExT) for final-year MBBS students belonging to the 2020 batch. The National Medical Commission had earlier cancelled the National Exit Test for the final year MBBS students of the 2019 batch on July 13.

According to the order released by the Health Ministry on October 4, the decision has been taken with the approval of the Ministry for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya to examine the implementation and preparedness for NExT. The committee will review the relevant regulations to understand changes proposed under NExt from the existing system.

"The committee will examine the application of NExT as a final year examination, PG entrance and licentiate exam and if there is a need to limit its application.

It will examine the preparedness of the states, universities and medical colleges for implementation of the proposed system for the batch 2020 and suggest measures for preparations and provide a roadmap for operationalisation of NExT for batch 2020 or later," an official said quoting the order, reported by news agency, PTI.

The committee has been asked to submit its recommendation within two weeks of its constitution.

According to the National Medical Council, the National Exit Test (NExT) will be conducted in two phases, with the NExT Step 1 and Step 2 exams, being held twice in one year. The exam is likely to be held in August 205 for the final year MBBS students of the 2020 Batch.

