MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Mop up round seat allotment result releasing tomorrow, details here

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023:The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) will release the mop-up round seat allotment result for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) tomorrow, October 6. Candidates will be able to download the MP NEET mop-up seat allotment result 2023 from the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

After the release of the results, shortlisted candidates can report to the designated colleges from October 7 to 10 along with their original documents.

Earlier, the mop-up round seat allotment result was expected to be declared on September 22 but it was changed. Candidates were asked to report to the designated colleges by September 29 initially. However, the schedule was then revised.

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: How to download

Visit the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'MP NEET PG Counselling 2023' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the new window

Check MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Seat allotment Order PDF

Download and take a printout of the MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 seat allotment for future reference

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: List of documents