NEET SS 2023 registration for super specialty courses ends today, apply at nbe.edu.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET SS 2023 registration link

NEET SS 2023 Application Form: The National Board Exam (NBE) will conclude the application process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Speciality (NEET-SS) today, August 16. Candidates seeking admission to DM, MCh and DrNB Super Specialty Courses can fill the NEET SS application form online through the official website-- nbe.edu.in.

NBE will conduct the NEET SS 2023 examination on September 9 and September 10 for different groups. Aspirants must follow the guidelines issued by the board for filling in the application form. Applicants have to upload two photos at the time of registration: one must be a recent photo that was taken no more than three months ago and must have been taken using the webcam or built-in camera of the applicant's computer system while the other must be a real-time photo.

The NEET SS 2023 form correction window will open on August 19 and will close on August 21. Applicants will be able to make changes in their deficient/Incorrect Images of photographs, signatures and thumb impression between August 26 and August 28.

ALSO READ | NEET SS 2023 registration closing tomorrow, check easy steps

NEET SS 2023 Important Dates

NEET SS 2023 application form filling date - July 27 to August 16, 2023

NEET SS 2023 application form correction - August 19 to 21, 2023

Correction in Images of photographs, signatures and thumb impression - August 26 to 28, 2023

NEET SS 2023 admit card - September 4, 2023

NEET SS 2023 exam date - September 9 and 10, 2023

NEET SS 2023 result date - September 30, 2023

NEET SS 2023 Application Form: Online registration steps

Visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in

Go to the 'NEET SS 2023' tab and click on the registration link

Complete basic registration and generate User ID and Password

Fill in the NEET SS application form and upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and finally submit the application form

Download the confirmation page and save the PDF for future reference.

Direct link to apply online