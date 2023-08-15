NEET SS 2023 registration closing tomorrow, check easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET SS 2023 registration ends tomorrow, August 16.

NEET SS 2023 registration: The National Board Exam (NBE) will close the registration window tomorrow, August 16 for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Speciality (NEET-SS) for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB Super Specialty Courses. Candidates who have yet not submitted their applications can do so at nbe.edu.in.

While submitting the online applications, the candidates will have to upload two photographs, signature and thumb impressions. The candidates will have to uplaod a real-time photograph taken by webcam or in built camera of the computer system while submitting the online application form. Also, a three months old photograph required at the time of submitting the online applications. The easy steps are given below.

NEET SS 2023 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET SS 2023 registration' The Candidate has to first "register" to receive the User ID and Password After successful registration, the candidates are required to login with the User ID and Password to complete the application form Upload documents, pay application fee and click on submit button The candidates will have to take a printout of the acknowledgement for future reference

NEET SS 2023: What's next?

The correction window for all candidates will open on August 19 and close on August 21. The candidates will be able to make changes in their deficient/Incorrect Images (Photographs/Signatures/Thumb Impression) between August 26 and August 28. The exam is scheduled to be held on September on September 9 and 10 for different groups. The candidates will be able to download the admit cards on September 4, according to the official calendar. The results will be declared on September 30.