Tuesday, August 15, 2023
     
LSAT India 2024 exam schedule released; register at lsatindia.in

Candidates willing to appear for the LSAT India 2024 exam can check the exam dates and fill in the online application form through the official website-- lsatindia.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Published on: August 15, 2023 7:11 IST
LSAT India 2024 exam, LSAT India 2024 exam date
Image Source : INDIA TV LSAT India 2024 exam date announced

LSAT India Registration: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has released the exam schedule for Law School Admission Test for India (LSAT) India 2024 for January and May sessions. Candidates willing to appear for the LSAT India 2024 exam can check the exam dates and fill in the online application form through the official website-- lsatindia.in.

The last date to fill the LSAT India January 2024 application form is January 10, while the registrations for May session will close on May 7, 2024. As per the examination schedule, the LSAT India 2024 exam for January session will be conducted on January 20-21 and the May session exam will be held from May 16 to 19, 2024.

Aspirants can register for the exam online by making a payment of Rs 3,999. The question paper will comprise of a total of 92 questions from different sections including analytical reasoning, logical reasoning, and reading comprehension. The examination will be held for a duration of two hours and 20 minutes.

LSAT India 2024 Important Dates

Event

Date

January session

Start date of online registration

August 14, 2023

Slot booking

December 10, 2023 to January 12, 2024

System readiness check and mock test

December 16, 2023 to January 16, 2024

LSAT January 2024 exam date

January 20-21, 2024

May session

LSAT 2024 registrations closes

May 7, 2024

System readiness check and mock test

March 29 to May 12, 2024

LSAT May 2024 exam date

May 16 to May 19, 2024

How to register for LSAT India 2024?

  1. Go to the official website-- lsatindia.in
  2. Click on the ‘Register now' link available on the homepage
  3. Register by providing basic details and generate login credentials
  4. Log in again and fill in the application form as instructed
  5. Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee
  6. Download and save the LSAT application form for future reference.
