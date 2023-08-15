LSAT India 2024 exam schedule released; register at lsatindia.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV LSAT India 2024 exam date announced

LSAT India Registration: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has released the exam schedule for Law School Admission Test for India (LSAT) India 2024 for January and May sessions. Candidates willing to appear for the LSAT India 2024 exam can check the exam dates and fill in the online application form through the official website-- lsatindia.in.

The last date to fill the LSAT India January 2024 application form is January 10, while the registrations for May session will close on May 7, 2024. As per the examination schedule, the LSAT India 2024 exam for January session will be conducted on January 20-21 and the May session exam will be held from May 16 to 19, 2024.

Aspirants can register for the exam online by making a payment of Rs 3,999. The question paper will comprise of a total of 92 questions from different sections including analytical reasoning, logical reasoning, and reading comprehension. The examination will be held for a duration of two hours and 20 minutes.

LSAT India 2024 Important Dates

Event Date January session Start date of online registration August 14, 2023 Slot booking December 10, 2023 to January 12, 2024 System readiness check and mock test December 16, 2023 to January 16, 2024 LSAT January 2024 exam date January 20-21, 2024 May session LSAT 2024 registrations closes May 7, 2024 System readiness check and mock test March 29 to May 12, 2024 LSAT May 2024 exam date May 16 to May 19, 2024

How to register for LSAT India 2024?