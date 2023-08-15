NCET 2023 provisional answer key released at ncet.samarth.ac.in, raise objections if any by Aug 16

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NCET 2023 provisional answer key OUT; raise objection by tomorrow

NCET 2023 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET). The candidates who appeared in the NCET 2023 exam can download the provisional answer keys from the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in, ncet.samarth.ac.in.

The testing agency conducted the written test on August 9 at various exam centres. The candidates can now download the answer keys and raise objections if they are not satisfied with the answer keys. The last date for raising the objections is August 16, 2023. The testing agency will release the final answer keys after reviewing the challenges received from the candidate. The candidates will have to pay Rs. 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download the provisional answer keys.

ALSO READ | LSAT India 2024 exam schedule released; register at lsatindia.in

NCET 2023 provisional answer key: How to raise objections?

Visit the official website of NCET, ncet.samarth.ac.in Click on the login under the candidates' activity It will take you to the login window where you need to enter your application number, password, and security pin Click the ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’ button The option next to the Question ID under the column Correct Options stands for the most appropriate answer key to be used by NTA If you wish to challenge any answer, you need to tick a mark on any one or more of the Options given in the next five columns Upload supporting documents, Pay Fee and click on the submit button Take a printout of the acknowledgement for future reference

NCET 2023 provisional answer key direct download link

ALSO READ | GATE 2024: New test paper on Data Science, Artificial Intelligence introduced, total 30 papers

Candidates should note that no challenge will be accepted after the due date. Challenges accepted against any answer key will apply to all candidates who would have attempted the corresponding question. Candidates are advised to note that in bi-lingual question papers, in case of any discrepancy in the translation, the English version shall prevail except in LanguageTestpapers. Candidates can also contact 011 - 40759000 or email at ncet@nta.ac.in for further clarification related to NCET 2023. The direct link to the answer keys is given above.